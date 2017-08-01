Petrofac unveils 2020 graduate programme

Petrofac has launched its 2020 global Graduate Development Programme as the company continues to invest in developing young talent across its key markets.

Applications for graduate roles in the Middle East, UK, and India are now open in a wide range of engineering disciplines, and other essential support functions such as human resources, technical safety and data science. Interested applicants can find out more and apply via Petrofac's dedicated online graduate portal: www.petrofac-graduates.com.

The latest Graduate Development Programme aims to build on the success of the 2019 programme, when the company welcomed a large and diverse group of graduates comprising 14 different nationalities, around one third of them female graduates. This cohort are currently participating in the early career programme run through the Petrofac Academy – the company’s in-house centre of excellence for employee development.

Since launching its graduate programme in 2004, Petrofac has employed more than 1,500 graduates, many of whom are still with the company and are part of its talent pipeline.

In 2019, we saw the most diverse group of young graduates join the company.

Petrofac group chief executive Ayman Asfari said: “This demonstrates our continued commitment to actively address the well-recognised gender imbalance and skills gap in the oil and gas industry, and to developing our in-country talent pipeline in our key markets including Oman and the UAE.”

“We aim to provide a top-class learning environment with a combination of tutoring, mentoring, and on-the-job training and support which includes project and site experience throughout the programme. We look forward to welcoming the new cohort later this year.”