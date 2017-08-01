Al-Futtaim delivers over 220 HINO 300 series trucks to ADNOC, ENOC and CAFU in 2019

Al-Futtaim’s commercial vehicle division has announced that it has delivered over 220 HINO light-duty trucks to fuel delivery operators in the UAE in 2019.

HINO 300 series 714 NWB tonnes and 916 SWB 6 tonnes trucks constitute the fleet involved in the distribution of fuel to customers for CAFU, the Middle East's first on-demand fuel delivery service app, ENOC and ADNOC.

HINO trucks are known for their durability, versatility and famed ‘Total Support’ aftersales concept in terms of service contracts and spare parts availability, making them the trusted partner for companies. We are very pleased to see HINO becoming the backbone of the booming fuel delivery sector.

Ramez Hamdan, general manager, HINO, Al-Futtaim Automotive Group, said: “I take this opportunity to thank our partners for their trust in our trucks and confirm our commitment to deliver our dedicated aftersales total support solutions.”

HINO teamed up with GORICA, Transworld and CMC to conduct the customisation of the trucks for CAFU, ENOC and ADNOC, respectively, to ensure they fit the operational needs for each business and conform to the set safety standards in the UAE.

Also, as part of the ‘HINO Total Support’ concept, experts from Al-Futtaim’s commercial vehicle division provided eco-driving training to drivers of fuel delivery operators, to help them optimise total cost of truck ownership and contributing to the bottom line. These training help fleet owners improve fuel efficiency, minimise the cost of wear and tear, reduce service and maintenance costs as well as insurance premiums and decrease the risk of major road accidents.