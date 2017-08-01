Axens and ExxonMobil ink pact to provide FLEXICOKING technology and integrated resid conversion solutions worldwide

Petrochemicals
News
Axens and ExxonMobil ink pact to provide FLEXICOKING technology and integrated resid conversion solutions worldwide
Published: 15 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
ExxonMobil announced that ExxonMobil Catalysts and Licensing and Axens have signed a licensing alliance agreement to allow Axens to provide ExxonMobil’s FLEXICOKING technology and integrated resid conversion solutions.

Under the agreement, Axens is granted a worldwide right to market, license and provide engineering work and technical support for the design, construction and start-up of new FLEXICOKING units.

The technology will be offered under a single licence and engineering agreement to be provided by Axens. This new alliance leverages collective expertise to meet customer needs by providing a resid conversion solution that maximises liquid yields and minimises pet-coke production.

FLEXICOKING technology is a commercially proven, cost-effective, continuous fluidised bed process that thermally converts heavy feeds to lighter products and flexigas. FLEXICOKING technology, when integrated with Axens H-Oil technology, offers flexibility when upgrading residuum.

It provides smart solutions that enhance high-value liquid products as well as clean flexigas that can be used as fuel substitute, or for power generation, making it an ideal option to meet IMO 2020 fuel standards. When configured for power generation, it offers 40% lower capital investment vs. a delayed coker combined with pet-coke gasification.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with Axens and provide this proven technology to the industry. In particular, FLEXICOKING offers a robust, capital and energy efficient process compared to installing a delayed coker unit and an independent gasifier complex for power, or fuel gas production,” said Dan Moore, president of ExxonMobil Catalyst and Licensing.

“By combining our owner-operator experience with Axens’ strong licensing and engineering expertise, we are able to provide advanced technologies to help meet refinery and crude-to-chemical-complex customer needs.”

“We are pleased to once again partner with ExxonMobil to better meet client needs to address terminal residue conversion while producing less coke, or low-value blendstock,” said Jean Sentenac, chairman and chief executive officer of Axens.

“The alliance brings a combination of FLEXICOKING and H-Oil technologies to provide a compelling new resid conversion option to our customers.”

FLEXICOKING technology services include: (i) initial consultation; (ii) development of licensing proposal; (iii) basic engineering package, including design specification and operating guide; (iv) engineering support during front-end engineering and design, and engineering, procurement and construction stages; (v) technology transfer, training and start-up support; and (vi) unit monitoring services for ongoing optimisation.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Minor Hotels makes senior finance appointments
    AI to boost workforce efficiency in data centres across the Middle East
      Taj Dubai updates F&B offers
        Etihad Airways and easyJet sign codeshare agreement
          Four Seasons Jumeirah Beach offers Valentine’s Day experiences

            More related galleries

            Photos: F&B experiences at The Ritz-Carlton, Dubai
              Power List: Women in Hospitality - 15-11
                Photos: Renovated F&B venues at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman
                  Photos: Taj Exotica Resort & Spa, Andamans
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 20-16