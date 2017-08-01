GlobalData report: Asia leads global new-build trunk/transmission petroleum products pipeline length additions by 2023

News
GlobalData report: Asia leads global new-build trunk/transmission petroleum products pipeline length additions by 2023
Published: 15 January 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Asia is expected to lead global new-build trunk/transmission petroleum product pipeline length additions, contributing around 59% of planned and announced pipeline length additions between 2019 and 2023, says GlobalData.

The company’s report, Global Petroleum Products Pipelines Industry Outlook to 2023 – Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook with Details of All Operating and Planned Petroleum Products Pipelines’, reveals that Asia is expected to have 35 new-build trunk/transmission petroleum products pipelines with a total length of 12,076.2km by 2023.

Of these, 22 are planned pipelines with identified development plans and 13 are early-stage announced pipelines that are undergoing conceptual studies and are expected to get approval for development.

Varun Ette, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In Asia, the Paradip-Hyderabad pipeline in India is the longest upcoming product pipeline with a length of 1,212km. Indian Oil Corporation is the proposed operator of the pipeline, which is expected to start operations in 2021.

GlobalData identifies the Middle East as the second highest region globally, in terms of trunk/transmission product pipeline additions by 2023. In the Middle East, 11 new-build petroleum products pipelines are expected to start operations with a total length of 3,483.2km. Abadan-Rey is the longest petroleum products pipeline in the region, which is expected to start operations in 2020 with a length of 920km.

Ette concludes: “Followed by the Middle East, Africa stands third globally with 3,084.6km of new-build petroleum product pipeline length additions planned by 2023 from six upcoming pipelines. Zinder-Torodi is the major upcoming petroleum products pipeline with a proposed length of 1,070km, and is slated to begin operations in 2023.”

