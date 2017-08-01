KBR wins first commercial contract for its new propane dehydrogenation technology K-PRO

KBR has won the first commercial contract for its K-PRO propane dehydrogenation (PDH) technology, which the company introduced in January 2019. This innovative and environmentally friendly technology will be utilised for a 600kTA PDH plant by a client in Asia.

K-PRO provides lower capital and operating costs and environmental benefits for customers. The technology delivers proven reliability that allows facilities to operate for longer periods of time between shutdowns compared to existing commercially available technologies.

K-PRO employs KBR’s well-proven Orthoflow Fluidised Catalytic Cracking (FCC) reactor technology. It also leverages KBR’s expertise in designing optimised olefins recovery systems, gained through decades of licensing KBR’s SCORE steam cracking and K-COT catalytic olefins technologies.

At the heart of the K-PRO process is an innovative catalyst that contains no costly precious metals and no environmentally sensitive chromium, which are used in existing commercially available technologies.

“We are very excited that our K-PRO technology was selected for this project,” said Doug Kelly, KBR president, technology solutions.

“Consistent with our corporate focus towards sustainability, K-PRO is a great example of KBR investing in process technologies that are innovative, cutting-edge, and also environmentally friendly.”

The planned PDH unit is expected to start up in 2023.