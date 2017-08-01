PAS joins ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance as founding member

PAS Global LLC announced that it has joined the International Society of Automation (ISA) Global Cybersecurity Alliance.

The objectives of the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance include the acceleration and expansion of standards, certification, education programmes, advocacy efforts, and thought leadership. Member companies are actively collaborating on initiatives to promote the ISA/IEC 62443 series of standards, proliferate adoption of and compliance with the standards, and contribute to workforce education and certification programmes.

“When we pair ISA’s standards expertise with the real-world experience of companies like PAS, we can make major strides in advancing cybersecurity,” said ISA executive director Mary Ramsey.

“Our founding members are united in their belief that security is a journey, not a destination, and they are committed to developing the resources that asset owners need to make progress,” Ramsey continued.

“We are proud to call PAS one of our founding members and we are excited to collaborate with their experts to deliver these solutions.”

“The cyber threat to critical infrastructure has never been greater,” said Eddie Habibi, founder and CEO of PAS.

“We believe the adoption of standards like ISA/IEC 62443 are highly beneficial to reducing the cyber risk to industrial organisations when coupled with technologies such as PAS Cyber Integrity that can enable those standards.”

“We are proud to be a founding member of the ISA Global Cybersecurity Alliance and to be working with so many outstanding member companies and organisations to advance the cause for reducing global cyber risk,” Habibi added.

PAS cybersecurity and process safety management solutions are installed in more than 70 countries in over 1,450 industrial facilities for over 535 customers, including 13 of the top 15 chemical companies, 13 of the top 15 refining companies, four of the top five pulp and paper companies, and three of the top five mining companies in the world.