Petrochemicals
News
TSA releases new report on the role of the bulk liquid storage sector in the energy transition
Published: 16 January 2020 - 7 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
The bulk liquid storage sector and associated logistics will have a key role to play in the energy transition and in supporting the achievement of the UK’s decarbonisation targets, according to a brand new report from the Tank Storage Association (TSA).

The report, Enabling the energy transition: the role of the bulk liquid storage sector, highlights the significant role of the sector in supporting and facilitating access to the broad mix of energy solutions that will be necessary to succeed.

The bulk liquid storage sector already has some insight into what a changing landscape might mean for its infrastructure and is already active in many of the areas of growth that will drive success going forward. Looking further ahead, the report considers the investment needs, focus areas and collaborative strategies that will unlock future opportunities and create the necessary flexibility to manage change.

Peter Davidson, executive director of the Tank Storage Association, said: “The UK’s bulk liquid storage sector supports growth and prosperity by importing, exporting, storing and blending liquid products that are integral to our daily lives.

“As essential energy partners, we are determined to up the ante and ensure that our sector can support and facilitate access to the broad mix of energy solutions that will be necessary to meet the UK’s emissions reduction targets. We stand ready to work together with the UK government and all partners towards achieving our ambitious vision for the future of the bulk liquid storage sector.”

