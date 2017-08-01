LANXESS joins World Business Council for Sustainable Development

Petrochemicals
News
LANXESS joins World Business Council for Sustainable Development
Published: 17 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
LANXESS has enhanced its commitment to sustainability. The speciality chemicals company joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) on 1 January 2020.

The WBCSD is a global, CEO-led organisation working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world. At the core of the network are its six work programmes, for example on climate and energy, or circular economy, targeting the realisation of the United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). The WBCSD’s approximately 200 member companies represent 19 million employees and $8.5tn in sales.

LANXESS CEO Matthias Zachert said: “Sustainability bolsters our business objectives in many different ways – whether by ensuring greater resource efficiency, good relationships with our stakeholders, greater risk awareness, or long-time beneficial cost structures. I am delighted to have joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development where, together with other member companies, we will be able to make a business case for sustainability.”

Peter Bakker, president and CEO of the WBCSD, said: “WBCSD is pleased to welcome LANXESS as our newest member. We are dedicated to working towards a transformation of the key systems across society, and LANXESS – as a provider of sustainable solutions for a wide range of areas – will strengthen the collaboration we aim for and help accelerate the transition to a sustainable world.”

In the last few months, LANXESS has focused its business activities even more on sustainability. The specialty chemicals company announced in November 2019 that it will become climate neutral by 2040. In December, LANXESS linked the interest rate terms of its main revolving credit facility to sustainability criteria.

