Saudi Aramco hosts IPTC with record participation

Saudi Aramco concluded the 12th International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC), the largest international oil and gas conference, which took place in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia. The conference attracted record participation of over 18,000 attendees and over 1,200 organisations from over 70 countries around the world, as well as over 250 exhibiting companies.

Held under the patronage of HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the 12th edition of this important international oil and gas conference was held for the first time in Saudi Arabia.

Among the prominent speakers were HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman bin Abdulaziz, minister of energy, HE Shaikh Mohammed bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa, minister of oil in Bahrain, HE Yasir O Rumayyan, chairman of Saudi Aramco, Amin H Nasser, president and CEO of Saudi Aramco, Patrick Pouyanné, CEO of Total, and Darren W Woods chairman and chief executive officer of ExxonMobil.

Saudi Aramco’s senior vice president of upstream, Mohammed Y Al-Qahtani, showed his deep gratitude to HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman for his generous patronage, and to HRH Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman Al-Saud, minister of energy for the inauguration of this conference.

The IPTC was the first international multi-disciplinary, inter-society oil and gas conference and exhibition held in Saudi Arabia.

Al-Qahtani said: “The kingdom, with some of the world’s largest oil reserves, occupies a unique position at the crossroads of Europe, Africa and Asia, making it a fitting location for one of the largest and most prestigious international conferences for petroleum engineering.”

He continued: “I would like to thank all participants for making this conference a forum for true thought leadership in energy. We have seen some of the brightest minds of our industry presenting their groundbreaking work over the past three days.”

Al-Qahtani also thanked the team at IPTC and Saudi Aramco for working so tirelessly to deliver a truly world-class event, and the many young and wonderful volunteers who were so eager to extend help and support. He also extended his best wishes to Adif Zulkifli, PETRONAS executive vice president and CEO, upstream for hosting the conference in Kuala Lumpur next year. Dhahran will become the Middle East home for IPTC every two years and work has started for hosting IPTC 2022.