IndianOil signs agreement with Cummins to collaborate for diesel exhaust fluid bulk dispensing

Petrochemicals
News
IndianOil signs agreement with Cummins to collaborate for diesel exhaust fluid bulk dispensing
Published: 18 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
IndianOil has signed an agreement with Cummins Technologies for bulk dispensing of IndianOil's diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), branded as IOC ClearBlue, in their advanced engines with SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems.

Subimal Mondal, executive director (Lubes), IndianOil, and Anjali Pandey, vice president (Engine Business Unit and Component Business), Cummins Technologies, signed the agreement at Mumbai.

On the occasion, Mondal said: "With this collaboration, IOC CLEARBLUE is recommended for use in all diesel vehicles that have Cummins engines, or any other engines with Cummins SCR technology. IOC CLEARBLUE adheres to the highest quality standards by meeting IOC 22241 and AdBlue certification."

Pandey said: "At Cummins, we understand the need of the market. With this initiative, IndianOil's innovation in a diesel exhaust fluid – IOC CLEARBLUE – delivers superior results that ensure emissions controls. In the new emission era of BS-VI, all diesel vehicles would require IOC CLEARBLUE and the right quality would extensively help in controlling NOx (nitrogen oxides) emitted. Also, the easy availability of genuine high-grade IOC CLEARBLUE at the fuel stations will ensure availability and consistent quality across the country."

India will shift to BS-VI auto fuel emission norms from 1 April 2020. The automobile companies are effecting several technical changes in diesel vehicles such as provision for fitting diesel particulate filter, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). The SCR systems shall require DEF, an aqueous urea solution, for effective reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions.

Bulk dispensing of DEF is in line with global trends and offers better cost viability to truck and bus owners, as compared to packed products. The technical knowledge of Cummins combined with the bulk dispensing expertise of IndianOil shall help offer a world-class product to the customers across the country.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.
X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

3rd phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to commence operations in April
    Masdar campus installs the first 'solar concentrator' in UAE
      Sanad Powertech bags Shams Power Company maintenance contract
        DEWA strengthens role of AI to drive sustainability
          Middle East set to contribute 17% of global new-build trunk petroleum products pipeline length additions by 2023, says GlobalData

            More related galleries

            Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
                  In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6