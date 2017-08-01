IndianOil signs agreement with Cummins to collaborate for diesel exhaust fluid bulk dispensing

IndianOil has signed an agreement with Cummins Technologies for bulk dispensing of IndianOil's diesel exhaust fluid (DEF), branded as IOC ClearBlue, in their advanced engines with SCR (selective catalytic reduction) systems.

Subimal Mondal, executive director (Lubes), IndianOil, and Anjali Pandey, vice president (Engine Business Unit and Component Business), Cummins Technologies, signed the agreement at Mumbai.

On the occasion, Mondal said: "With this collaboration, IOC CLEARBLUE is recommended for use in all diesel vehicles that have Cummins engines, or any other engines with Cummins SCR technology. IOC CLEARBLUE adheres to the highest quality standards by meeting IOC 22241 and AdBlue certification."

Pandey said: "At Cummins, we understand the need of the market. With this initiative, IndianOil's innovation in a diesel exhaust fluid – IOC CLEARBLUE – delivers superior results that ensure emissions controls. In the new emission era of BS-VI, all diesel vehicles would require IOC CLEARBLUE and the right quality would extensively help in controlling NOx (nitrogen oxides) emitted. Also, the easy availability of genuine high-grade IOC CLEARBLUE at the fuel stations will ensure availability and consistent quality across the country."

India will shift to BS-VI auto fuel emission norms from 1 April 2020. The automobile companies are effecting several technical changes in diesel vehicles such as provision for fitting diesel particulate filter, selective catalytic reduction (SCR) and exhaust gas recirculation (EGR). The SCR systems shall require DEF, an aqueous urea solution, for effective reduction in nitrogen oxide emissions.

Bulk dispensing of DEF is in line with global trends and offers better cost viability to truck and bus owners, as compared to packed products. The technical knowledge of Cummins combined with the bulk dispensing expertise of IndianOil shall help offer a world-class product to the customers across the country.