Burckhardt Compression wins first order with a new line of cost-optimised compressors

Petrochemicals
News
Burckhardt Compression wins first order with a new line of cost-optimised compressors
Published: 19 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Burckhardt Compression is introducing a capex-optimised line of compressor systems that meets the API Standard 618.

Its modular compressor design takes advantage of global processes and cost-efficient engineering and supply chain. Hyundai Engineering Company has ordered the first compressors from this new product line for a petrochemical plant in Poland, where they will be used for propane dehydrogenation in the production of propylene.

Burckhardt Compression registered their first commercial success with a new capex-optimised line of compressors compliant with API Standard 618 launched a few months ago.

“Burckhardt Compression has leveraged its global setup with locations around the world to offer this new, capex-optimised line of compressors. It allows us to target and win over new groups of customers for our products,” says Marcel Pawlicek, CEO of Burckhardt Compression.

The first two compressors from this new product line will be used for propane dehydrogenation in the production of propylene at a plant in Poland. The two compressors will be driven by 5MW electric motors.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

3rd phase of Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park to commence operations in April
    Masdar campus installs the first 'solar concentrator' in UAE
      Sanad Powertech bags Shams Power Company maintenance contract
        DEWA strengthens role of AI to drive sustainability
          Middle East set to contribute 17% of global new-build trunk petroleum products pipeline length additions by 2023, says GlobalData

            More related galleries

            Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
                  In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6