Clariant collaborates to bring new biotransformation technology to India
Published: 19 January 2020 - 7:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Clariant and Polymateria signed a partnership agreement with the Central Institute of Plastic Engineering & Technology (CIPET), Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers, Government of India. This partnership entails bringing Polymateria’s biotransformation technology to market in India through Clariant’s Masterbatches.

Clariant’s Masterbatches and Polymateria will work with CIPET’s world-class testing facilities to apply the biotransformation technology to the local brands and packaging companies, which want to validate solutions for the most highly littered forms of plastic.

At the signing ceremony, P Raghavendra Rao, secretary, Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, said: “India has world-leading ambitions to tackle plastic waste. With new innovations such as biotransformation emerging, we can work with the industry to address these issues.

Niall Dunne, CEO of Polymateria, said: “This partnership agreement reflects that the only way to solve global problems is to accelerate the impact of disruptive technology through meaningful collaboration.”

Sambit Roy, head of LBL India, BU MB, Clariant, said: “We are happy with this agreement and keen to support our clear strategy towards sustainability. Clariant has an important role to play in creating solutions for recycling and now with this new technology, we will also be able to offer biodegradation solutions for fugitive plastics, which are left over in recycling stream. This agreement gives us access to the global technology from Polymateria to bring the biodegradation capabilities to the Indian market while working with CIPET’s testing facilities.

