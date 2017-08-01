Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals Exhibition concludes on a high note

Riyadh Exhibitions Company announced the successful conclusion of the 2020 edition of the Saudi Plastics and Petrochemicals and the Saudi Print and Pack (Saudi PPPP), which witnessed the participation of more than 424 exhibitors from 26 countries.

The latest edition of the largest specialised exhibition hosted eight international pavilions and showcased the most recent innovations and technological advancements in the industry, which plays an important role in driving the growth of the national economy, garnering overwhelming response and great local and regional interests.

It was held with the diamond sponsorship of SABIC and Advanced Petrochemical Company, supported by the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Saudi Authority for Industrial Cities and Technology Zones Modon, Saudi Industrial Development Fund and the Riyadh Chamber.

The 17th edition of Saudi PPPP served as an ideal platform for engineers, industry experts and business communities to gather and explore partnership opportunities and the latest developments in the industry, as it showcased latest innovations and products, thereby enabling them access to a thriving economy in the Middle East region.

The exhibition also featured a series of high-profile events such as the ‘Saudi Plastic and Petrochem Summit’ and the ‘Saudi Print and Pack Summit’ highlighting the advancements in these sectors and enhancing these dynamic industries’ attractiveness within the Saudi market.

The exhibition also featured technical seminars organised by SABIC and covered various topics including SABIC True cycling, flexible packaging solutions, SABIC’s carbon black solution for industry, and specialised solutions for lid industry, solutions for PE Rigid packaging, and material selection techniques for plastic applications.

Mohammad Al Al-Sheikh, business development director, Riyadh Exhibition Company, said: “The Saudi Plastic and Petrochemicals Exhibition and the Saudi Print and Pack Exhibition 2020 was held successfully in conjunction with the kingdom’s assumption of the G20 presidency for 2020, which aims to enhance competencies, create more economic opportunities, and to double efforts to achieve sustainable development, and permanent commercial and investment cooperation between countries to develop innovation, exchange experiences and create new and diverse job opportunities.”

Al Al-Sheikh further emphasised the importance of the exhibition in enhancing industrial sustainability, and developing commercial capabilities within other sectors, in addition to exploring modern technological innovations and the most prominent developments in these industries and their impacts on the growth of Saudi national economy.

The latest edition of the exhibition, which was held at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center, brought together hundreds of exhibitors in the kingdom to attract thousands of specialised visitors, businessmen, project developers, dignitaries and decision-makers from various industrial sectors.

Al Al-Sheikh added: “They were presented with the opportunity to attend rich and comprehensive discussions on the current challenges facing the industry and ways to take advantage of the emerging opportunities. The number of visitors this year exceeded our expectations, which we believe is a clear indication of the exhibition’s success and its growing local and regional prominence within the Middle East region.”

The hosting of Saudi PPPP 2020 was of great relevance as 70% of the raw materials exported from Saudi Arabia to all parts of the world are raw materials of petroleum derivatives, and the value of exports of the plastics and chemicals sectors account for about 60% of the non-oil exports to the kingdom, which owns 67% share of the region’s packaging industry.