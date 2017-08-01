2019 RPME Power 50: Reem Al Anbari, CFO, ADNOC Gas Processing

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Reem Al Anbari, CFO, ADNOC Gas Processing
Published: 2 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Reem Al Anbari is scaling pinnacles of growth within the oil and gas industry with her expertise spanning over 22 years. She started her financial career in late 1990s with an ADNOC Group company, eventually reaching several senior positions within the organisation over a span of 14 years. Reem continued her career growth with Borouge, where she worked for over nine years during which she was promoted to the position of CFO in 2014, becoming the first woman within ADNOC Group and the UAE oil and gas industry to hold that position. In 2018, she took charge as the CFO of ADNOC Gas Processing. Reem is a board member in one of the ADNOC Group downstream companies.

