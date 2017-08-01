Goldman Sachs leads GlobalData’s M&A financial adviser league table in oil and gas sector

Published: 21 January 2020 - 6:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Goldman Sachs has secured the top position in the latest mergers and acquisitions (M&A) league table of the top 10 financial advisers for the oil and gas sector based on deal value for 2019, according to GlobalData.

The American multinational investment bank topped the rankings with a deal value of $227.8bn, by advising on 24 deals in 2019. Citigroup stood at second position with $187bn earnt on 36 deals.

According to GlobalData, which tracks all M&A, private equity/venture capital and asset transaction activity around the world to compile the league tables, Bank of America occupied third place with 28 deals worth $186.6bn.

Praveen Kumar Karnati, financial deals analyst at GlobalData, says: “Saudi Aramco’s agreement to acquire a 70% stake in Saudi Basic Industries from Public Investment Fund for approximately $73.9bn was instrumental in determining the top rankings of financial advisers in the oil and gas sector. The top four financial advisers were involved in this transaction.

The oil and gas sector saw a decrease in deal value by 19.68% from $571.94bn in 2018 to $459.39bn in 2019. Deal volume declined by 18.87% from 2,771 to 2,248.

Goldman Sachs, which topped the sector table, also topped GlobalData’s recently released global league table of top 20 M&A financial advisers. Citi secured fourth position in the global list.

Vinson & Elkins led the top 10 legal advisers table for 2019 with a total deal value of $174.8bn on the strength of 82 deals. Second-ranked Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz advised on five deals worth $111.2bn. White & Case came in a close third with $109.6bn through 17 deals.

Top 10 leader Vinson & Elkins secured twentieth position in GlobalData’s recently released global league table of top 20 M&A legal advisers. Wachtell, Lipton, Rosen & Katz topped the global list.

