SABIC appoints DKSH as a distribution partner in Asia

Petrochemicals
News
SABIC appoints DKSH as a distribution partner in Asia
Published: 21 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
As part of its strategy to foster the additional growth of its specialties business, and to provide outstanding service to its customers in Asia Pacific, SABIC has named DKSH as a key distribution partner, serving SABIC customers for specialty engineering thermoplastics in Greater China, South Korea, and Southeast Asia.

This collaboration involves SABIC’s complete portfolio of specialty materials, including NORYL resins (polyphenylene ether-based materials), ULTEM resins (polyetherimide materials), LNP compounds and the full range of polycarbonate-based high-performance copolymers.

We are delighted to welcome DKSH to our distribution network, as we seek to further expand our delivery of high-performance thermoplastic materials solutions, along with outstanding service, to our specialties customers in Asia,” said Martin Tam, director, customer fulfilment, APAC, specialties, SABIC.

“This collaboration will support existing customers, and help grow our customer base in strategic industries in Asia Pacific, including the key markets of China, Indonesia, Korea, Thailand, Singapore and Malaysia.”

DKSH holds a leading position within the distribution of specialty chemicals across Asia, including polymers. Their specialty and business development approach relies on a strong commitment to R&D through a network of nine specialty chemicals innovation centres in the region.

“We are excited to establish a partnership with SABIC’s specialties business and promote their thermoplastics products,” said Ramon J Viñas, vice president, global specialty chemicals industry at DKSH. “We look forward to innovating together with SABIC, so that we can meet customer demands throughout the region together.”

