EQUATE announces successful production of 25% chemically recycled PET

Leaping forward with a breakthrough innovation to help address the global need for the increased use of chemically recycled polyethylene terephthalate (PET), EQUATE Group announced the production of the first successful batch of Viridis 25, which is a new food-grade PET by Equipolymers (EQP), which uses up to 25% chemically recycled PET as feedstock, significantly reducing the need for virgin PET, thereby helping close the loop in the circular economy.

As part of their sustainability strategy, EQP started this innovative project in 2009 to make use of more recycled PET, the basis of most plastic beverage bottles. They began with Viridis 10, a PET grade containing up to 10% recycled PET; but, in 2016, EQP advanced to the V25 project in collaboration with a major brand owner to increase the amount of recycled material in its PET.

“We continue to progress in our journey to lower our carbon footprint with world-class manufacturing facilities and producing a 25% chemically recycled PET is a significant milestone,” said Naser Aldousari, senior vice president at EQUATE Group.

“It was a collaborative effort between the petrochemical and commercial business communities, and as a result Viridis 25 will have far-reaching environmental, social and business benefits.”

Viridis 25 is now available in the market through EQUATE Group’s subsidiary Equipolymers, and will primarily target the European market.

Muayad Al-Faresi, global business director, PET, at EQP said: “There is strong demand for PET bottles, and our mission is to provide a sustainable product that meets quality of life and public health needs. Chemical recycling technology has opened new horizons for the plastic industry, enabling us to address the increasing environmental impact and waste concerns in a sensible and sustainable way. EQP has tapped into this opportunity, making it a focus area to foster future innovation.”