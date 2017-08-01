GlobalData report: China accounted for 41% of Asia’s crude oil refining capacity under maintenance in 2019

China had the highest crude oil refining capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) in Asia in 2019, accounting for about 41% of the region’s share, says GlobalData.

The company’s report, Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019 – Asia Incurs Highest Planned Maintenance in the Year, reveals that Asia had a total refining capacity of 8.4 million barrels per day (mmbd) under maintenance (planned and unplanned) in 2019. The region had 7.9mmbd under planned maintenance and 1.3mmbd under unplanned maintenance in 2019. China’s crude oil refining capacity of 3.4mmbd in 2019 was entirely under planned maintenance.

In China, Huizhou, Jinling, and Liaoyang were the key refineries under maintenance with refining capacities of 440 thousand barrels per day (mbd), 420mbd and 400mbd, respectively in 2019.

Adithya Rekha, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, comments: “

GlobalData identifies India as the second highest region, in terms of crude oil refining capacity, with 2.3mmbd under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019. The region had a refining capacity of 2.1mmbd under planned maintenance and one mmbd under unplanned maintenance in 2019.

In India, the Jamnagar I refinery had the highest capacity of 660mbd under planned maintenance in 2019, while, the Mangalore refinery had the highest capacity of 301mbd under unplanned maintenance in the year.

Rekha concludes: “South Korea occupied the third position in Asia with 580mbd of refining capacity under maintenance in 2019. The country’s entire capacity was from Onsan refinery, which was under planned maintenance in 2019.”