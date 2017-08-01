GlobalData report: ExxonMobil Fuels incurs highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2019

ExxonMobil Fuels and Lubricants Co (ExxonMobil Fuels) had the highest crude oil refinery capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) among all the refinery operators globally in 2019, according to GlobalData.

The operator had a total refining capacity of 1.7 million barrels per day (mmbd) under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019.

The company’s report, Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019 – Asia Incurs Highest Planned Maintenance in the Year, reveals that ExxonMobil Fuels had 1.3mmbd of refining capacity under planned maintenance and 1.4mmbd of refining capacity under unplanned maintenance in 2019.

Adithya Rekha, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, comments: “ExxonMobil Fuels had four of its refineries – Baton Rouge, Baytown, Beaumont and Joliet – under maintenance in 2019. Baton Rouge and Baytown had both planned and unplanned maintenance, while Beaumont had unplanned maintenance and Joliet had planned maintenance in the year. All the four refineries are in the US, and have refining capacities of 503mbd, 561mbd, 369mbd and 236mbd, respectively.”

GlobalData identifies Petroleos de Venezuela as the second highest operator with 1.5mmbd of crude oil refining capacity under maintenance from five refineries, in 2019. Paraguana, Petrocedeno, El Palito, Petromonagas, and Petroanzoategui refineries, all in Venezuela, are under maintenance. These refineries have capacities of 955mbd, 190mbd, 140mbd, 136mbd and 131mbd, respectively, in 2019. The entire refining capacity of the company was under unplanned maintenance in the year.

PetroChina Co occupied the third position globally with 1.2mmbd of crude oil refining capacity from six refineries, under maintenance in 2019. The entire refining capacity was under planned maintenance in the year. Liaoyang, Lanzhou, Dushanzi, Jinzhou, Urumqi, and Harbin refineries, all in China, were under maintenance with the crude oil refining capacities of 400mbd, 213mbd, 202mbd, 150mbd, 122mbd and 100mbd, respectively, in 2019.