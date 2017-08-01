Veolia breaks ground on central utilities and waste valorisation plant in Jubail Industrial City

Veolia and Royal Commission for Jubail via its investment arm JYIC, have started work for the development of a central utilities and waste valorisation plant in the PlasChem Park of Jubail Industrial City.

Designed on a Design-Build-Own-Operate model, the plant will be operational by September 2021. It will feature an incineration capacity of 60,000 tonnes per year, along with state-of-the-art technology and environmental compliance based on Veolia’s extensive international experience as a resource management specialist. Veolia is operating 29 hazardous waste incinerator lines world-wide.

The commencement of the project was announced by Mustafa Mohammed Al Mahdi, CEO of Royal Commission of Jubail and Sébastien Chauvin, CEO of Veolia Middle East, during an unveiling ceremony held at the development site. Dr Faisal Al Faqeer, CEO of Sadara, was also present to witness the start of construction.

Al Mahdi said at the ceremony: “We have launched a major and critical project at PlasChem Park and this development will form the foundation of future projects once completed. The Royal Commission of Jubail sees PlasChem Park as belonging to the whole Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, not only to the Royal Commission. This project is a top priority for us and we are keen to accomplish it at the earliest and with minimal effort.”

Once operational, the facility will be able to safely treat and produce energy from industrial waste sources that can then be offered to companies active in the industrial park.

Chauvin said: “Having been present in Saudi Arabia for the last decade, we are excited to continue our contribution towards the country’s sustainability efforts with the development of our waste-to-energy plant in PlasChem Park.

Stemming from an agreement signed between Veolia and Sadara Chemical Company back in December 2018, the sustainable industrial waste-to-energy facility currently in development will be located adjacent to the Sadara Chemical Complex and will receive Sadara waste streams at the opening of the plant.

Once launched, the facility will provide a unique sustainable waste treatment solution, targeting industrial waste streams. As part of the treatment process, Veolia will recover energy in the form of steam for use within several industrial applications. This offer includes the provision of steam, cooling, and instrument air across the industrial park.

A video detailing the various phases of development and the waste-to-energy plant’s full capabilities upon completion was presented during the unveiling ceremony.

In addition to delivering a highly economical central utilities option within the PlasChem Park, the project directly falls in line and supports the country’s sustainability goals as outlined within Saudi Vision 2030.

According to a recent renewable energy market analysis report, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia aims to achieve 3.45GW of sustainable energy in 2020 and 9.5GW by 2023. By 2030, 30% of the country’s energy generation is projected to come from both renewables and other sources.

The report also noted that by 2030, waste-to-energy technology would account for as much as six percent of employment in the region, equating to roughly 12,000 jobs.

Upon its completion in 2021, Veolia’s sustainable waste-to-energy plant in PlasChem Park is expected to create 100 direct jobs in the country.