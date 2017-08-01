Dow named 2020 ‘Best Place to Work’ for LGBTQ+ equality by Human Rights Campaign Foundation

In recognition of its inclusive workplace, Dow has been named by the Human Rights Campaign (HRC) Foundation to its 2020 list of the ‘Best Places to Work’ for LGBTQ+ equality. This marks the company’s 15th consecutive year receiving a perfect score on HRC’s Corporate Equality Index, a national benchmarking tool on corporate policies and practices pertinent to LGBTQ+ employees.

“To achieve our ambition, we must champion equality for all,” said Amy Wilson, general counsel and corporate secretary of Dow, and executive sponsor of the company’s LGBTQ+ and ally employee resource group, GLAD. “This means continuing to support LGBTQ+ rights and inclusion, and striving to achieve equitable policies and practices.”

“Recognition is not the endgame; rather, it serves as a reminder of all the people who have yet to achieve equality and all those we hope to encourage to join us on this inclusion journey,” said Karen S Carter, Dow’s chief human resources officer and chief inclusion officer.

“It inspires us – from the board room, to the shop floor, to the communities where our employees work and live – to promote a fair and inclusive work environment for everyone because it is the right thing to do.”

Dow offers best-in-class policies and practices for LGBTQ+ colleagues, including equal benefits to same-sex partners for health, dental and life insurance, bereavement leave, relocation, dual-career assistance and survivor benefits.

The company also advocates for state and federal public policies, bringing fairness and equal treatment to LGBTQ+ citizens. As part of this commitment, Dow recently reinforced its support for the Equality Act, a comprehensive federal framework that ensures fairness and opportunity for all. Globally, Dow shares best practices with other like-minded organisations, leading the way toward a more diverse and inclusive culture.

In 2019, four Dow leaders were honoured on OUTstanding's ‘Leading LGBT+ Professionals’ lists presented by Yahoo! Finance, including LGBT+ Executives (with Jim Fitterling, CEO, at No. 3) and Top LGBT+ Future Leaders.

In addition to OUTstanding, Dow maintains strong partnerships through philanthropy, board of directors’ positions and joint programming with several organisations, including: Out & Equal Workplace Advocates (O&E), PFLAG National, Victory Institute, Workplace Pride and GLAAD, amongst others. These partnerships are aligned to Dow’s inclusion and diversity vision.