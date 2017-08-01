Gaz Sintez chooses SynCOR Methanol technology for plant near Saint Petersburg

SynCOR Methanol features single-stage oxygen reforming, a methanol synthesis loop and rectification. It is the most cost-efficient large-scale methanol technology in industrial operation today. Capacities can be up to 10,000 tonnes per day of methanol. It also offers considerable environmental advantages, leaving a smaller CO2 footprint, and lower water consumption compared to traditional licensed technologies.Based on 70 years of experience within synthesis gas, all SynCOR solutions offer more than 99% availability and unsurpassed economy of scale. SynCOR solutions are suitable for large-scale grassroots ammonia, methanol, hydrogen, CO, TIGAS, and gas-to-liquid (GTL) plants, as well as syngas hubs producing multiple products.
