Gaz Sintez chooses SynCOR Methanol technology for plant near Saint Petersburg

Petrochemicals
News
Gaz Sintez chooses SynCOR Methanol technology for plant near Saint Petersburg
Autothermal reformerAutothermal reformingSynCORSynCORSynCOR Ammonia
Published: 25 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Gaz Sintez is developing the methanol plant project at the port of Vysotsk in the Leningrad Region of Russia. As announced earlier, Hyundai Engineering has started the development of the FEED-package, and NIIK has been awarded the Russian general designer contract. The plant is expected to be completed in 2023.

SynCOR Methanol features single-stage oxygen reforming, a methanol synthesis loop and rectification. It is the most cost-efficient large-scale methanol technology in industrial operation today. Capacities can be up to 10,000 tonnes per day of methanol. It also offers considerable environmental advantages, leaving a smaller CO2 footprint, and lower water consumption compared to traditional licensed technologies.

Based on 70 years of experience within synthesis gas, all SynCOR solutions offer more than 99% availability and unsurpassed economy of scale. SynCOR solutions are suitable for large-scale grassroots ammonia, methanol, hydrogen, CO, TIGAS, and gas-to-liquid (GTL) plants, as well as syngas hubs producing multiple products.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

IABM appoints head of member engagement
    MuxLab’s transmitter delivers 4K/60 video with support for streaming video codecs
      Privatisation is an option for Oman Aviation ahead of new growth phase
        VIDEO: Boeing 777X takes to the skies as flight tests begin
          Interior design professionals eye a piece of Saudi Arabia's $3.5bn market

            More related galleries

            Photos: Cheval Blanc Courchevel Spa
              Photos: 10 year anniversary of Ramada by Wyndham Downtown Dubai
                In pictures: Featured creators at VidCon Abu Dhabi 2020
                  Photos: Valentine's Day packages at Waldorf Astoria DIFC
                    Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels