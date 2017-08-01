Hengli Petrochemical announce start-up of its 4th PTA line utilising INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology

INVISTA’s technology and licensing group, INVISTA Performance Technologies (IPT) and Hengli Petrochemical (Dalian) Co (Hengli) announced the successful start-up of Hengli’s fourth purified terephthalic acid (PTA) line.

This 2.5 million tonnes per annum capacity plant, located in Changxing Island, Dalian City, Liaoning Province, utilising INVISTA’s P8 PTA technology with variable cost, capital productivity, energy usage, water usage, effluent generation and footprint, came online on 8 January 2020.

As the result of joint effort of all parties involved, the schedule of this project is significantly shorter than other PTA projects, with start-up only 22 months after the project kicked off in early March 2018.

A fifth PTA line, identical to the fourth PTA line, is currently under construction and is expected to start-up around the middle of 2020. Hengli also operates another three PTA lines on the same site, each with a capacity of 2.2 million tonnes per annum, using INVISTA’s P7 PTA technology. This makes the Hengli site the largest PTA site in the world.

The achievement represents yet another major milestone for Hengli, and for INVISTA, it lifts us beyond the 30 million tonnes mark in terms of successful PTA start-ups.

Mike Pickens, IPT president, commented: “I congratulate Hengli on the successful start-up.I am appreciative of the collaborative efforts of the Hengli and INVISTA commissioning teams. The successful start-up of Hengli’s fourth line again demonstrates INVISTA’s capability in the global PTA market.”