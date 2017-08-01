GlobalData report: North America incurs highest crude oil refinery maintenance globally in 2019

North America had the highest crude oil refinery capacity under maintenance (both planned and unplanned) globally in 2019, and the region had a refining capacity of 9.4 million barrels per day (mmbd) under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019, says GlobalData.

The company’s report, Global Crude Oil Refinery Maintenance Review, 2019 – Asia Incurs Highest Planned Maintenance in the Year, reveals that North America had 6.5mmbd of refining capacity under planned maintenance and 5.7mmbd of refining capacity under unplanned maintenance in the year.

Adithya Rekha, oil and gas analyst at GlobalData, comments: “In North America, Port Arthur II, Baytown and Baton Rouge were the key refineries under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019. All three refineries are in the US, and have refining capacities of 635 thousand barrels per day (mbd), 561mbd and 503mbd, respectively.”

Rekha continued: “GlobalData identifies Asia as the second highest region, in terms of crude oil refinery capacity, with 8.4mmbd under both planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019. The region had a refining capacity of 7.9mmbd under planned maintenance and 1.3mmbd under unplanned maintenance in 2019.”

The Jamnagar I refinery in India had the highest refinery capacity of 660mbd under planned maintenance in 2019. The Mangalore refinery, also in India, had the highest refinery capacity of 301mbd under unplanned maintenance in the year.

Rekha added: “Europe occupied the third position globally with 3.3mmbd of refining capacity under planned and unplanned maintenance in 2019. Europe had 2.5mmbd under planned maintenance and 1.1mmbd under unplanned maintenance in 2019.”

The Rotterdam II refinery in the Netherlands had the highest capacity under planned maintenance with 377mbd, while the Schwedt refinery in Germany had the highest capacity of 233mbd under unplanned maintenance.