Petro Rabigh chairman resigns, new chairman appointed

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 27 January 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Rabigh Refining and Petrochemical Company (Petro Rabigh) announced the resolution of the board of directors on 22 January 2020 to accept the resignation of Abdulaziz bin Muhammad al-Judaimi, chairman of the board of directors, who submitted his resignation from the board of directors on 19 January 2020, for personal reasons. His resignation shall take effect from 1 February 2020.

The board also approved appointing Ibrahim Qassem Al-Buainain, as a board of directors member as a substitute for the resigned member. It also appointed him as the chairman of the board of directors, provided that his membership starts from the date of 1 February 2020, until the end of the board’s current session on 2 November 2021.

Al-Buainain holds a Bachelor's degree in mechanical engineering and two Master’s degrees in Business Administration, and Innovation and Leadership. Al-Buainain joined Saudi Aramco in 1989 and worked as an operations engineer at Ras Tanura Refinery, and then held several positions at Saudi Aramco inside and outside the kingdom. His extensive experience extends for more than 26 years in the oil and gas field.

