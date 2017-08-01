Air Liquide Arabia's Yanbu pipeline network kickstarts hydrogen supply

Air Liquide Arabia (ALAR) announced that it kickstarted commercial operations at its flagship pipeline network in Yanbu, on the West Coast of Saudi Arabia, by supplying hydrogen to SAMREF, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and Mobil Yanbu Refining Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Exxon Mobil Corporation.

As one of the Middle East’s leading refineries, SAMREF represents ALAR’s first customer on the pipeline network which will also start supplying three other major industrial companies in Yanbu Industrial City in the coming months.

The event is also a key milestone for ALAR’s hydrogen production site in Yanbu within Yasref. ALAR will produce the hydrogen supplied to SAMREF from its global-scale hydrogen production site located on the premises of YASREF refinery, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC).

This landmark event comes as ALAR continues to demonstrate its commitment to the Kingdom and Vision 2030. With its market leading hydrogen infrastructure on both coasts of Saudi Arabia, in Yanbu and Jubail, ALAR is not only bringing infrastructure and expertise in gas supply solutions and technology, but also driving local investments, talent opportunities and the development of the local supply chain.

Francois-Xavier Haulle, General Manager at Air Liquide Arabia, commented on the significant milestone for the company: “ALAR keeps executing its plan in the Kingdom and is delivering value daily to its customers. I am grateful to YASREF and SAMREF for their trust and to the Royal Commission for its continuous support. ALAR is committed to expand further its investments and deliver further synergies around the circular economy created by its hydrogen pipeline infrastructure.”