Air Liquide Arabia's Yanbu pipeline network kickstarts hydrogen supply

As one of the Middle East’s leading refineries, SAMREF represents ALAR’s first customer on the pipeline network which will also start supplying three other major industrial companies in Yanbu Industrial City in the coming months.
The event is also a key milestone for ALAR’s hydrogen production site in Yanbu within Yasref. ALAR will produce the hydrogen supplied to SAMREF from its global-scale hydrogen production site located on the premises of YASREF refinery, a joint venture between Saudi Aramco and China Petrochemical Corporation (SINOPEC).
Francois-Xavier Haulle, General Manager at Air Liquide Arabia, commented on the significant milestone for the company: “ALAR keeps executing its plan in the Kingdom and is delivering value daily to its customers. I am grateful to YASREF and SAMREF for their trust and to the Royal Commission for its continuous support. ALAR is committed to expand further its investments and deliver further synergies around the circular economy created by its hydrogen pipeline infrastructure.”
