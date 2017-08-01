Clariant Refinery Services opens state-of-the-art crude and fuel oil lab in the UK

Clariant Refinery Services, a global leader in developing additives for better fuel transportation, has opened a new state-of-the-art crude and fuel oil laboratory that will focus on applications for transport and storage.

Based in Bradford, United Kingdom, this global centre of excellence will support a highly experienced technical services team equipped to address multiple challenges experienced by refineries, storage terminals, pipeline providers, and logistic companies all around the world.

Equipped with cutting-edge technology, the new lab has a wide selection of testing regimes and modern methods of crude oil analysis and performance testing. The facility puts Clariant Refinery Services at the forefront of finding and developing new, and customised, pour point depressant solutions for the downstream and midstream sector.

With the ability to replicate field conditions within the laboratory, Clariant can conduct full performance potential analyses of any crude oil product, in a real-life simulation, providing customers with reliable solutions, fully tailored to their specific needs.

IMO 2020 is a challenge for the entire fuel industry. Customers request products and service solutions that are developed to their exact requirements

,” said Kay Kutschbach, head of Clariant’s Refinery Services business.

“With a global service reach, our investment in a state-of-the-art laboratory supports customer focused developments. This allows Clariant to offer proven performance to match future customer needs.”

With the new laboratory’s innovative methodologies and capabilities, Clariant has already developed PPD products and fuel stabiliser solutions specific to the challenges presented by new International Maritime Organization (IMO) 2020 regulations, limiting marine fuels’ sulphur to 0.5% from the previous limit of 3.5%.

The laboratory, that celebrated its official grand opening on 23 January, will continue its focus on customer-centred application development with technical experts being specialists in simulating and replicating field conditions.