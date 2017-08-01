2019 RPME Power 50: Iman Al Qasim, group human resources director, ENOC

In 2018, ENOC appointed Iman Al Qasim, a UAE national, as the group human resources director. Iman’s appointment comes in line with the group’s continued efforts towards human capital development. Iman comes to her role with 16 years of experience in organisational development, talent management and acquisition, and has worked with a number of multinational organisations across a variety of sectors. Prior to joining ENOC, Iman was executive director of human capital at Mubadala Investment Company, where she was responsible for talent acquisition, talent management and learning, human capital information systems, organisational development and performance, and policy. Iman also held the position of deputy vice president at Dolphin Energy and was human resources director with General Motors Middle East.

