2019 RPME Power 50: Jacob Duer, president and CEO, Alliance to End Plastic Waste

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Jacob Duer, president and CEO, Alliance to End Plastic Waste
Published: 4 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

The Alliance to End Plastic Waste (AEPW) appointed Jacob Duer as the inaugural president and CEO of the newly formed not-for-profit organisation, effective 1 October. Duer joins the AEPW from the United Nations, where he most recently served as a programme director for the UN Environment Programme. In this newly created role, Duer will advance the alliance mission to develop, deploy, and bring to scale solutions that will minimise and manage plastic waste and promote solutions for used plastics. This includes plastic reuse, recovery, and recycling to keep it out of the environment. Since launching in January, the alliance has initiated projects focused on: river renewal; municipal and city partnerships; idea incubation; and IT infrastructure. In total, the alliance has committed to a goal of $1.5bn to deliver sustainable solutions over five years.

