2019 RPME Power 50: Gina Fyffe, CEO, Integra Petrochemicals

Gina Fyffe founded Integra Petrochemicals in 1989 and it has grown to become one of the world's leading petrochemical trading and logistics companies with headquarters in Singapore and offices in the major trading hubs around the world. Gina has guided the company with integrity for almost 30 years, building the brand through hard work and market knowledge. During this time, she has mentored and developed a strong and independent senior management team to ensure the company’s future. In June 2018, the parent company of Integra Petrochemicals sold 51% of it to Cedar Holdings, a privately-owned Chinese conglomerate ranked #361 in the Fortune 500 list in 2018. Gina has been appointed to the chair position of the new Integra board as well as to a new role supporting Cedar Holdings’ international M&A efforts. At 2018 GPCA Annual Forum, she was one of the speakers on women in the Middle East petrochemical industry.

