2019 RPME Power 50: Gina Fyffe, CEO, Integra Petrochemicals

Petrochemicals
News
2019 RPME Power 50: Gina Fyffe, CEO, Integra Petrochemicals
Published: 5 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

Gina Fyffe founded Integra Petrochemicals in 1989 and it has grown to become one of the world's leading petrochemical trading and logistics companies with headquarters in Singapore and offices in the major trading hubs around the world. Gina has guided the company with integrity for almost 30 years, building the brand through hard work and market knowledge. During this time, she has mentored and developed a strong and independent senior management team to ensure the company’s future. In June 2018, the parent company of Integra Petrochemicals sold 51% of it to Cedar Holdings, a privately-owned Chinese conglomerate ranked #361 in the Fortune 500 list in 2018. Gina has been appointed to the chair position of the new Integra board as well as to a new role supporting Cedar Holdings’ international M&A efforts. At 2018 GPCA Annual Forum, she was one of the speakers on women in the Middle East petrochemical industry.

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.

X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Comment: New UAE logo will boost tourism
    Middle East’s security sector to see 10% yearly growth, as service providers double down on security
      La Vie Hotels & Resorts appoints regional director of business development
        APICORP signs solar lease and shared energy savings agreements with yellow door energy
          Comment: Waste not, want not

            More related galleries

            Photos: Valentine's Day F&B experiences at Hilton Dubai hotels
              Photos: Top hospitality industry hires of the week
                Photos: La Mezcaleria at The Oberoi
                  In pictures: The 2019 designMENA Summit
                    Power List: Women in Hospitality - 10-6