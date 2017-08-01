2019 RPME Power 50: Susana Gonzalez, president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Rockwell Automation

2019 RPME Power 50: Susana Gonzalez, president, Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Rockwell Automation
Published: 6 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

In 2018, Rockwell Automation has named Susana Gonzalez as the president of EMEA region. Susana was most recently Rockwell Automation’s European regional sales vice president. Before joining Rockwell Automation, she led European industrial automation and control sales for a global technology and manufacturing company. She has over 15 years of experience, successfully leading product management and sales organisations in multinational companies. Susana is the company’s first female EMEA president. She is responsible for executing the company’s growth and customer strategy and leading the commercial and selling organisation. Susana holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration from Asturias Business School and San Francisco State University, and an MSc in business administration from San Francisco State University.

