2019 RPME Power 50: Sara Akbar, non-executive director, Petrofac

Petrofac has announced in December 2017 that it has appointed Sara Akbar as a non-executive director with effect from 1 January 2018. Sara, who holds a BSc degree in chemical engineering from Kuwait University, has more than 30 years’ experience in the oil and gas industry. She is founder of Kuwait Energy, which she set up in 2005 to exploit the opportunity for an independent engineering and production company in the MENA and Eurasia regions, and has been its chief executive officer until recently. Commenting on her appointment, Sara said: “I look forward to bringing my detailed knowledge of the MENA region to the board table to support Petrofac’s continued successful execution of its strategy in the region and beyond.”

For the latest refining and petrochemical industry related videos, subscribe to our YouTube page.