2019 RPME Power 50: Fady Sleiman, chief digital officer, Petrofac

Petrofac has appointed Fady Sleiman as chief digital officer as the oilfield services company continues its digital transformation. Sleiman joined Petrofac from MENA investment company Waha Capital, where he was chief information officer/group head of IT for the Abu Dhabi based company from 2014. Prior to that Sleiman was CIO and head of innovation centre strategy for General Electric MEA based in Dubai, having held a number of roles across GE’s business portfolio in US, Europe, Middle East and South East Asia, since 2001. Sleiman, who is a recipient of the Vodafone Innovation Thought Leader (MEA) award and was voted amongst the top 20 most influential CIOs in the MENA region in 2012 and 2013, is based in Sharjah.

