2019 RPME Power 50: Michael Dunn, senior vice president, MEA and Asia Pacific, SNC-Lavalin
Published: 9 January 2020 - 5 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery

SNC-Lavalin announced that Michael Dunn has been appointed senior vice president, resources, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific, effective 17 October 2019. Based in the United Arab Emirates, Dunn joined the company’s resources senior leadership team, leading the business’s oil and gas, and mining and metallurgy activities in these regions. Dunn joined SNC-Lavalin in May 2019 as managing director, resources, Arabian Gulf countries, ensuring their development strategies and operational capabilities are aligned with the new strategic focus of SNC-Lavalin’s resources sector. Dunn has more than 20 years’ experience in operations and management, building businesses and delivering projects in the oil and gas, and mining and metallurgy markets in the UK, Middle East and Australia.

