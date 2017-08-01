Middle East to remain key supplier of petrochemicals post-COVID-19, says GlobalData

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 16 July 2020 - 6:30 a.m.

The Middle East is a key producer and supplier of polyolefins to demand-rich markets, specifically Asia. The region’s polyolefin exports account for around one-third of global polyolefin trade. However, the COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in lower petrochemical demand from key end-use sectors such as automotive and construction from both domestic and overseas markets, which has impacted the region’s production/exports in 2020, says GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company.

The COVID-19 outbreak has disrupted regional supply chains and impacted workforce availability. Iran has a large number of upcoming petrochemical projects in the region, however, US sanctions in addition to low oil prices due to the coronavirus will determine the progress of these projects in the country going forward. Upcoming projects that are under construction/commissioning and are scheduled for start-up this year are expected to be impacted the most, as the current developments could have direct implications on these projects.

John Paul Somavarapu, Oil & Gas Analyst at GlobalData, comments: “The regional oil and gas majors are reducing their spend in response to low oil prices and disruptions caused by the pandemic. The majority of the planned projects are expected to face delays because of local workforce disruption and delays in the selection of contractors and partners.

“Companies have undertaken contingency plans to minimize risks related to the outbreak on their operations and ensure business continuity and operations. Despite cost-control measures, only a small number of the companies in the region intend to look for opportunities to invest in projects around the world, especially where tough market conditions have reduced investment costs. However, producers remain confident that the demand for petrochemicals will rebound in the medium-longer term as global economies are expected to recover.”


X
READ NEXT

Related Headlines

Petrochemicals News

United Arab Emirates News

Click here to add your comment

Close
Please add your comment below
Name
Country
Email
Your email address will not be published
Captcha

More country news

Iran blames ‘human error’ for missile attack on Ukrainian passenger jet
    XVA art hotel in Dubai to hold Fifty° summer show
      Istanbul Design Biennial and Netherlands Consulate launch open call to young interior designers
        3D Printed Luminaire Design Competition judges and sponsors tour ImmensaLabs
          Watch the latest Caterer Bitesize webinar on money-saving measures

            More related galleries

            In Pictures: Studio Republik gym in Dubai, by Lulie Fisher Design Studio
              TwentyOne06's Douglas Drummond tells us his design Objects of Desire
                In Pictures: 4SPACE designs new branch of Coffeetea at Dubai International Financial Centre
                  In Pictures: Abejo bar and restaurant in India's Pubtown is among inaugural project for ForeArch Studios
                    Design of Japan's Sorano Hotel embraces new style of holiday