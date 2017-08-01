EnerMech appoints chief business development officer with an eye on growth

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 6 July 2020 - 7 a.m.
EnerMech has appointed Behzad Kazerani as its chief business development officer.

Kazerani will be responsible for the company’s global business development function, overseeing an expanded business development team which will spearhead an ambitious growth strategy over the next five years.

EnerMech, a specialist in integrated mechanical and electrical services, has recently made an number of senior business development and sales director appointments as chief executive officer Christian Brown focuses on transforming the business and exploiting growth in new markets.

EnerMech CEO Christian Brown said: “The addition of Behzad to our team will enable EnerMech to strategically drive sales and development more consistently across all of our service lines and end markets.

“Our vision, which is shared and supported by our owners The Carlyle Group, is to become the specialist service provider of choice to the global energy and infrastructure sectors. We will deliver this by growing our existing position in our core offshore oil and gas, petrochemical and LNG sectors, while pushing aggressively in to the industrial services, renewables and infrastructure spaces.”

Kazerani has more than 25 years of experience in the global oil and gas industry, including upstream, downstream, midstream, and LNG. His expertise covers engineering and design, business development, opportunity pursuit, partnership agreements, commercial models, and contract negotiation. He has held senior positions at KBR, Petrofac, IHI and most recently at Houston-based Halff TriTex.

Kazerani added: “I am delighted to be joining EnerMech at an exciting time in the company’s evolution and I look forward to being part of an executive team which will realise the company’s full potential in existing and new markets.”

Headquartered in Aberdeen, UK, EnerMech has global operations in 22 countries in Europe, Americas, Asia, Africa, the Middle East and Caspian and Australasia, servicing the international energy and infrastructure sectors.


