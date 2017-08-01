Webinar: Has the market crisis forced oil and gas to its digital tipping point?

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 8 July 2020 - 8:15 a.m.
The past few months have tested the resilience of oil and gas companies, which have faced down a pandemic, a demand crisis, and a spiralling oil price.

During the crisis, early adopters of digital technology reaped the benefits of added resilience and flexibility while others struggled to adapt to the new normal. Oil companies have a renewed sense of the market’s fragility, and they will have to maximise their efforts to optimise operations.

Before the market crisis, oil and gas companies were still considering the value of digital technology across their value chain. Following the crisis, the bigger question is how to digitalise to see the largest return on investment.

Have we reached the digital tipping point for the oil and gas sector? Will the triple crisis of 2020 force operators to adopt digital technology to boost their resilience? These are the questions we will discuss with a panel of experts during our webinar, in partnership with global technology giant ABB, on 27 July, 2020 at 12PM GST.

We will explore the renewed importance of digital technology and connectivity in the wake of the current market crisis, and the need for oil and gas companies to invest wisely in digitalisation programmes. Operators and producers will share their experiences with digital transformation and applying digital technology to their operations.

