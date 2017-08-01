New Clariant additive solutions will add more than just a finishing touch to North America’s industrial coatings

Clariant unveils solutions fit for elevating industrial coatings to the demanding performance and increasing sustainability requirements of North America’s diverse end-users – the automotive, transportation, building and construction, and consumer and household goods industries.

Delivering innovations in key areas, such as light stability and durability, fire resistance, waterborne and low VOC coatings, and higher solid solvent-borne coatings, the latest additions to Clariant’s portfolio equip local manufacturers to get to the crux of new sector needs and make the most of opportunities in the globally-growing industrial coatings market.

Our additives expand the manufacturers’ toolbox so that future coatings can really raise the bar in meeting customer needs

“More is required of industrial coatings, whether for a car, or truck, earth-moving equipment, or for structural steel work, than just a finishing decorative touch. Their users look for protection that will extend the lifecycle of industrial applications and deliver high performance in areas such as wear and corrosion resistance. At the same time, reduced environmental impact is an increasing priority.,” comments Tyler Kilgannon, head of sales, BU Additives North America.