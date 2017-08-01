ENOC Link provides more than 30,000 litres of fuel to Dubai Municipality, saves more than 152 hours of fuelling time

ENOC Group is aligned with all the UAE government guidelines and protocols to fight the spread of Covid-19 pandemic, and is doing its best to support its customers, employees and other stakeholders.



The group has implemented a stringent programme of regular screening and disinfection measures organization-wide. ENOC has set up disinfection services across all of its group assets and subsidiaries including refinery, staff accommodation, retail stations and terminals. The company has also initiated health check-ups and temperature screenings to ensure the safety of its employees and other stakeholders.



All travel plans on the part of all employees have been put on hold unless necessary. To further support the UAE government to fight the pandemic, ENOC has urged customers to use ENOCPay, its cashless and cardless payment platform across all its retail service stations in the UAE.

ENOC Link dedicates its refuelling vehicles to support nation-wide disinfection drive.



AutoPro, ENOC’s professional car care service, has also taken multiple disinfection services. AutoPro provided free car disinfection service to 800 vehicles within a period of two weeks and also supported the UAE government by providing complimentary disinfectant services to 1,000 vehicles of Department of Economic Development and Dubai Police.



Beema Insurance, a digital venture under ENOC’s accelerator programme – NEXT, supported the people of the UAE by providing free car insurance for one month in April. ENOC Group’s EPPCO Lubricants also extended its support to the UAE health authorities by supplying the entire fleet of Dubai Ambulance with 3,000 litres of oil lubricants to ensure timely healthcare response.



Further, ENOC’s subsidiary, Emirates Gas (EMGAS) has introduced a set of preventative measures including sanitization of distribution vehicles, LPG cylinders and human touch points before commercial and consumer deliveries to safeguard its stakeholders including customers, employees and distributors to prevent spread of the Covid-19. ENOC also disinfects its transport buses and staff accommodation daily.



ENOC Link supports Dubai Municipality’s nation-wide disinfection drive.

The screenings implemented at ENOC’s Occupational Health Service Centre, for 6,000 employees living in the staff accommodation, are to the highest standards and aligned with World Health Organization (WHO), Ministry of Health & Prevention (MOHAP) and Dubai Health Authority (DHA). The company has also set up a series of webinars that focus on the overall wellbeing of its employees.



Additionally, ENOC has allotted space at 20 ENOC and EPPCO service stations for Emirates Red Crescent volunteers to conduct their safety campaign to raise awareness about precautionary measures and distribute safety kits to avoid the spread of the pandemic.



ENOC’s digital fuel delivery arm, supporting Dubai Municipality’s nation-wide disinfection drive: The company’s on-demand fuel service, ENOC Link, extended support to Dubai Municipality’s national disinfection drive to curb the Covid-19 outbreak by dedicating mobile fuelling trucks to provide free petrol and diesel fuel to all the vehicles and other equipment.

ENOC Link started fuelling Dubai Municipality vehicles from 31 March 2020.





Two dedicated ENOC Link diesel trucks, with a capacity of 5,000 litres each, and one truck, with a capacity of 2,600 litres, carrying Special 95 petrol exclusively fuelled Dubai Municipality’s fleet. In total, ENOC provided more than 30,000 litres of fuel and the initiative helped Dubai Municipality save more than 152 hours of fuelling time and ensured that the service had zero downtime as ENOC Link fuelling trucks were available round the clock.



Convenient refuelling of the fleet enhanced the campaign’s operational efficiency, contributing to timely disinfection and sterilization measures.



Number of vehicles and equipment of Dubai Municipality fuelled by ENOC Link: The support towards this initiative started with one petrol, and two diesel trucks dedicated round the clock for four weeks. Subsequently, ENOC Link fuelled 140 vehicles and 62 equipment of Dubai Municipality. The equipment fuelled is a crucial part of Dubai Municipality’s service as they include a wide range of generators, forklifts and disinfection tools. More than 28,500 litres of diesel and petrol were used for Dubai Municipality’s vehicles and 1,500 litres of Petrol 95 for Dubai Municipality’s equipment.



Number of staff from ENOC Link involved in this campaign: Initially, for the first two weeks of the programme, there were about 12 staff daily from ENOC’s operations team to ensure the safety of Dubai Municipality staff, ENOC’s drivers and helpers.



Safety measures by ENOC Link taken to protect employees of ENOC Link and Dubai Municipality: To ensure the safety ENOC’s employees as well as the staff of Dubai Municipality, the company adhered to social distancing and other guidelines issued by the UAE health authorities. All deployed staff were thoroughly screened, and used personal protective equipment kits including masks and sanitizers.



24/7 support by ENOC Link to Dubai Municipality: ENOC Group understands the responsibility of serving the emergency services of the nation. Hence, the group deployed ENOC Link trucks 24x7 at the Dubai Municipality headquarters to support day and night operations. The company also assigned additional ENOC Link trucks to ensure an uninterrupted fuel supply for stationed trucks.