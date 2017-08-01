Siemens partners with Total to advance concepts for low-emissions LNG production

Siemens Gas and Power has entered into an agreement with Total, a broad energy group, to advance new concepts for green liquified natural gas (LNG) production. As part of the contract, Siemens Gas and Power is conducting studies to explore a variety of possible liquefaction and power generation plant designs, with the ultimate goal of decarbonising the production of LNG.

The studies are targeting key areas, such as reducing the environmental footprint of LNG liquefaction facilities and the associated greenhouse gas emissions, plant reliability, maintainability, regulatory compliance, and development costs. Concepts to be explored include the use of gas turbine- and electric-driven compression trains in conjunction with proven single-mixed refrigerant and double-mixed refrigerant technologies; selecting equipment that can minimise, or eliminate process flaring; and developing techniques to improve the efficiency of onsite power generation facilities (heat recovery systems, inlet air chilling, supplementary firing, renewables integration, battery storage, etc.).

The studies are also exploring how to leverage digitalisation and automation platforms to optimise plant design and achieve seamless project execution.

“Siemens Gas and Power is committed to supporting the LNG industry’s efforts to reduce carbon emissions through the application of proven equipment solutions and by providing financial, technical development, and strategic support to customers in the early concept development and pre-FEED stages of projects,” said Thorbjoern Fors, CEO for Siemens Energy Oil & Gas Division. “We are proud to continue these efforts by partnering with Total to drive towards the lowest possible plant emissions profile and attain the highest degree of sustainability in LNG production.