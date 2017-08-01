Global Clean Energy Holdings selects Haldor Topsoe’s HydroFlex for revamp of refinery for renewable fuel production

Published: 15 June 2020 - 2 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
The retooled refinery will produce low-carbon renewable fuels that meet the California Low Carbon Fuels Standard as well as the ASTM D975 diesel specs. Compared to traditional fuels, renewable diesel will result in significant reductions of CO2 emissions due to a lower carbon index (CI).

“We are thrilled to announce this exciting project for the production of environmentally friendly renewable diesel from our proprietary camelina oil as well as a traditional slate of biofuel feedstocks. The project will generate both direct and indirect job opportunities in the region and will contribute to a growing diversified domestic energy mix. For this important project, we have chosen Topsoe’s HydroFlex solution, an industry-proven, safe, and efficient technology,” comments Richard Palmer, chief executive officer of Global Clean Energy Holdings.

The HydroFlex unit will process a variety of feedstocks including GCE’s proprietary camelina oil as well as a traditional slate of waste fats, oils and grease.

“We are honoured that Global Clean Energy has trusted Topsoe with supplying licensed technology for this large renewable fuels unit. HydroFlex is the preferred choice for refiners leading the industry adaptation of renewable fuels, and it is a privilege to add yet another US project to our portfolio,” says Henrik Rasmussen, vice president of Haldor Topsoe.

Topsoe’s HydroFlex technology is the industry-leading technology for the production of renewable jet and diesel. This commercially proven technology provides refiners with lower CAPEX, lower OPEX and better CI score. HydroFlex can be deployed in both grassroots units and revamps for co-processing, or stand-alone applications.

