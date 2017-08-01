Syncrude awards a construction and site maintenance services agreement to Worley

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 15 June 2020 - 2:30 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
Under the agreement, Worley will provide construction and site maintenance services at the facilities over a five-year term. This continues Worley’s 29‐year relationship with Syncrude. Worley’s field services team will deliver services for bitumen production, bitumen processing, utilities, upgrader, extraction and exchanger units within the facilities.

Worley’s field services team will execute the work under this agreement, in collaboration with its Canadian and Global Integrated Delivery offices which provides engineering, procurement and project delivery services, operating under a separate agreement with Syncrude.

We are pleased to continue supporting Syncrude and to build upon our long-term relationship. As an Australian company operating globally, we look forward to continuing to service the Canadian energy and resources market,” said Chris Ashton, chief executive officer of Worley.

