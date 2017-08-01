Syncrude awards a construction and site maintenance services agreement to Worley

Worley’s field services team will execute the work under this agreement, in collaboration with its Canadian and Global Integrated Delivery offices which provides engineering, procurement and project delivery services, operating under a separate agreement with Syncrude.
“We are pleased to continue supporting Syncrude and to build upon our long-term relationship. As an Australian company operating globally, we look forward to continuing to service the Canadian energy and resources market,” said Chris Ashton, chief executive officer of Worley.
