KBR signs MoU with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering for refinery and petrochemical projects

Published: 22 June 2020 - 3 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
KBR has signed a memorandum of understanding with L&T Hydrocarbon Engineering Ltd (LTHE) for refinery and petrochemical projects.

Under the terms of the agreement, KBR and LTHE will collaborate to develop business opportunities for which KBR will license proprietary technology and engineering services and LTHE will be the EPC provider. LTHE will exclusively bid for projects globally, with specific focus in India, South East Asia, the Middle East and Africa involving KBR’s solid acid alkylation technology (K-SAATTM), solvent de-asphalting technology (ROSE) and catalytic olefins technology (K-COTTM).

K-SAAT is KBR's next generation solid acid alkylation technology that provides high alkylate yield and high feed flexibility. KBR’s solvent de-asphalting technology, ROSE, has more than 90% market share among solvent de-asphalting technologies. KBR’s K-COT is a catalytic olefins technology that convert low-value olefinic, paraffinic, or mixed streams into high-value propylene, ethylene and aromatics.

"This MoU brings together KBR’s century-long technology expertise and LTHE’s strong capability as a major EPC player and modular solution provider,” said Doug Kelly, president, technology solutions, KBR. “KBR's innovative and reliable process technologies have been helping refinery and petrochemical plants globally to optimise production and reduce operating costs.”

