Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East wins contract from Arabian Chemical Terminals

Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East in UAE has been awarded a contract with Arabian Chemical Terminals (ACT) which has been established in 1985 in Saudi Arabia and was in charge of commissioning the first ever-commercial liquid chemical bulk storage terminal in the KSA. ACT pioneered the efficient handling and distribution of bulk liquid products within the GCC region and has over 35 years’ experience in this field. As part of ACT's strategy to expand its business to UAE, they have appointed Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East, UAE, to perform Front-end Engineering Design (FEED) and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for the development of Bulk Liquid Storage Terminal in Khalifa Port near KIZAD, Abu Dhabi.

“The greenfield project is considered to be strategic for ACT as well as Khalifa Port and wider region including KIZAD and ZonesCorp since this will enhance the capabilities in handling and distribution of liquid bulk products and gases. The project will benefit existing customers and attract new customers in the region seeking liquid bulk storage and distribution and we are excited for Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East to be part of this.” stated Albert Vollema, project director of Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East.

“KIZAD is an integral part of Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030 that holds a roadmap for suitable growth of the emirate's economy. We look forward to working with Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East as KIZAD is embarking to set new standards for industrial zone infrastructure, environment, and operations and we are certain of Bilfinger’s expertise and knowledge to execute and deliver,” stated Kasper Castricum, general manager at Arabian Chemical Terminal Abu Dhabi.

Bilfinger is a leading international industrial services provider. The group enhances the efficiency of assets, ensures a high level of availability and reduces maintenance costs. The portfolio covers the entire value chain from consulting, engineering, manufacturing, assembly, maintenance and plant expansion to turnarounds and also includes environmental technologies and digital applications.

The company delivers its services in two service lines: Engineering & Maintenance and Technologies. Bilfinger is primarily active in Europe, North America and the Middle East. Process industry customers come from sectors that include chemicals and petrochemicals, energy and utilities, oil and gas, pharma and biopharma, metallurgy and cement. With its 34,000 employees, Bilfinger upholds the highest standards of safety and quality and generated revenues of $4.89bn in financial year 2019.

Bilfinger Middle East is a leading engineering and industrial services provider, with more than half a century of presence in the Middle East. Bilfinger has been a trusted partner to the region’s process industries, delivering technologies and solutions that cover the entire value chain: from consulting, engineering, fabrication, maintenance, modifications and turnarounds, to environmental technologies and digital applications. With around 3,500 employees across the Middle East, it supports over 200 customers in the oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, and energy and utilities industries of Egypt, Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.