Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East in Egypt signs an engineering master service agreement with PETROJET

Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East in Egypt has signed an engineering master service agreement with PETROJET, a state-owned oil and gas integrated contractor in Egypt and MENA region, with its main office located in Cairo and 15 branches in MENA and Sub-Sahara. This agreement is an executive development of an MoU of strategic cooperation signed by both parties in December 2018. With this agreement, Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East will act as a technical and engineering consultancy partner to PETROJET.



Dr Ahmed Soltan, managing director, Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East Egypt, commented: “The signed agreement with PETROJET reflects Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East plans of strategic cooperation with the market-leading entities in Egypt’s oil and gas sector.”

“Egypt is booming and it offers broad potential and growth opportunities especially the oil and gas and infrastructure sectors. We believe Bilfinger can play a leading role in Egypt based on our extensive portfolio,” added Jon Rokk, president and CEO, Bilfinger Middle East.



Nasser Abdelaal, executive director, Bilfinger Tebodin Middle Egypt, added: “With this agreement, Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East will be an engineering partner with PETROJET in Egypt with a potential opportunity to extend cooperation outside Egypt.”



Bilfinger Tebodin Middle East Egypt commenced its business activities in 2018, with project management consultancy (PMC) services for two projects in oil and gas sector. The first project is a bulk liquid terminal for Sonker Bunkering Company in Sokhna Port, and the second project is for the Arab Petroleum Pipelines Company (SUMED). The project includes a fuel oil tank farm with the supporting facilities and utilities located on the Gulf of Suez and was inaugurated by President Sisi in November 2019. The two projects are part of Egypt’s vision to become a regional hub in the gas and petroleum trade.