Axens selective hydrogenation catalysts selected for the largest petrochemical projects in China

Petrochemicals
News
Published: 25 June 2020 - 6 a.m.
By: Martin Menachery
The ethylene cracker is part of ZPC’s grassroots integrated refining and petrochemical complex echoing China’s current national economic development plan.

In 2016, ZPC started the first design studies and simultaneously the first technical discussions with Axens. At end of 2019, ZPC Phase 1 steam cracker was started-up and all olefins and aromatics products very rapidly reached the targeted specifications.

Following the successful start-up of Phase 1 Pygas units, ZPC recently selected Axens for the supply of the selective hydrogenation catalysts for the Phase 2 of the project. A new ethylene cracker (two trains) will be added raising the ZPC’s total ethylene capacity to 4,200KTA. Axens will supply catalysts for the MAPD (methylacetylene and propadiene) and phenylacetylene hydrogenation units as well as the catalysts for the Pygas first and second stage units.

When completed, the new plant will be the largest steam cracker in China and one of the largest in the world.

Axens’ latest generation of high performance selective hydrogenation catalysts combines state-of-the-art alumina carriers and cutting-edge metal impregnation technologies. High activity, easy regeneration, highly competitive cost-to-fill, are among the key advantages of these catalysts.

