Clariant's bio-based additives for biopolymers awarded 'OK compost INDUSTRIAL' and 'OK biodegradable SOIL' certification

Clariant’s bio-based processing and dispersing additives for biopolymers used in plastics – Licocare RBW Vita range, Licolub FA 1 and Licowax C – have been awarded the 'OK compost INDUSTRIAL' certificate. Awarding test and certification body, TÜV Austria Cert GmbH, also granted to Licocare RBW 102 Vita the 'OK biodegradable SOIL' label, which is a key attribute for agricultural applications.

Licocare RBW Vita additives, based on >98% renewable content, enable biopolymer manufacturers and compounders to achieve faster processing with additional performance improvements especially in terms of glossier, smoother surfaces and higher durability for the final product. In addition, the certification of this additive as 'OK compost INDUSTRIAL' brings the assurance that the additives added to the formulation of specific plastic products – such as yoghurt pot packaging, or textile fibres – meet the stringent requirements of TÜV regarding compatibility with the industrial composting facilities used to recover biomass at the end of their use lifetime.

This OK compost INDUSTRIAL certification reinforces Clariant’s collaboration with its customers to advance biopolymers’ commercial adoption into an ever-wider range of applications. One example of a running partnership in this field is, as previously announced, with the UK-based Floreon-Transforming Packaging Limited, which develops and markets proprietary compounds based on PLA and containing 70%-90% renewable, plant-based raw materials.

Furthermore, OK biodegradable SOIL has been awarded to Licocare RBW 102 Vita. This product can be utilised to enhance agricultural coatings for applications such as fertilisers, adjuvants and seeds. In these areas, Licocare RBW 102 Vita can contribute to better film forming and flowability, increased water resistance and anti-caking. In addition, the biodegradable feature can decrease the environmental impact of coatings in the soil.

These certifications are just the latest additions for the EcoTain awarded Licocare RBW Vita solutions. Several products of the range carry also the Cradle to Crade Products Innovation Institute’s Gold level Material Health Certificate.

“Converting bioplastics into commercially viable goods has long been limited, among the others, by the lack of suitable bio-based additives. Our performance-boosting, renewable solutions take on this challenge. And as they do not compromise the compostability, or biodegradability of the final products, they make a valuable contribution to creating truly circular packaging and consumer goods, and reducing fossil waste generation,” states Manuel Mueller, global market segment leader, Clariant BU Additives.