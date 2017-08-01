Roeland Baan joins Haldor Topsoe as new CEO

Topsoe is an exceptional company that has made a huge difference for the refining and chemical industries for decades.

“This is a special day for me.I have no doubt that Topsoe has the potential to expand this strong market position and lead the way into a more sustainable and energy-efficient future. I have been looking forward to begin this journey together with the board and the leadership team as well as Topsoe’s customers and dedicated employees,” says Roeland Baan.

Roeland Baan has remarkable global experience and a proven track record of driving growth, developing businesses and building cohesive organisations.

Roeland Baan was announced as new CEO on 7 February 2020. At this occasion, Jeppe Christiansen, chairman of the board of directors of Haldor Topsoe A/S, commented: “I am convinced he will contribute to the continued strong performance of Haldor Topsoe. Topsoe is a profitable company with a solid core business. With Roeland’s direction, we will continue to focus on being global leader in the markets in which we operate.”

Roeland Baan joins Topsoe from a position as CEO of Outokumpu, a global stainless steel company listed on the Finnish stock exchange.