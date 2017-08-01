Honeywell to open gas detector factory in Saudi Arabia

Honeywell, a global technology leader, has announced it will open a new facility for the production of gas detection devices in Saudi Arabia. The factory underscores Honeywell’s commitment to the In-Kingdom Total Value Add (IKTVA) programme.

Established to accelerate Saudisation, IKTVA’s aim is to achieve 70% localisation of production and jobs by 2021 and act as a key enabler of Saudi Vision 2030. The new 'Made in the Kingdom' Honeywell factory will support IKTVA’s localisation objectives by creating production jobs for Saudi nationals that enhance workforce skills and capabilities.

Through the new factory, Honeywell becomes the first international company producing gas detectors in the kingdom, enabling local availability of the equipment, shorter lead times, and on-the-ground customer support. The devices will provide a reliable and cost-effective way to ensure the safety, compliance and productivity of workers who are operating in hazardous environments in Saudi Arabia.

“Our advanced gas detection systems help keep workers safe and enable them to rapidly respond to gas leaks and site incidents,” said John Waldron, president and CEO, Honeywell Safety and Productivity Solutions (SPS). “We are proud to bring new manufacturing capabilities to Saudi Arabia to help industrial customers maximise safety, improve operational performance and better mitigate emissions.”

Located at the extension of Dhahran Techno Valley, the Honeywell facility will produce 10,000 portable gas detectors and 800 fixed gas detectors annually when it reaches full production in 2022. The production line includes the multigas Honeywell BW series, in addition to fixed detectors including Searchpoint Optima Plus Point Infrared Gas Detector and XNX Universal Transmitter.

Norm Gilsdorf, president, Honeywell, High Growth Regions, Middle East, Russia, Turkey, Central Asia & Customs Union, added: “Honeywell remains committed to supporting the national Saudisation drive and helping the country meet its Saudi Vision 2030 objectives. Over the course of our six-decade history in the kingdom, we have continued to further the transformation of the country’s future through the establishment of localisation initiatives and deployment of advanced solutions. This new facility marks another milestone in our Saudi Arabian history, providing new employment opportunities and expediting an increased drive for locally manufactured goods.”

Saudi Arabia is a high-growth, strategically important market for Honeywell. Honeywell continues to play a vital role in advancing the development of Saudi Arabia's industries and successful long-term careers through the introduction of training programmes, partnerships and facilities that aid the country’s transformation to a knowledge-based economy. These include working with professors and researchers from King Fahd University of Petroleum & Minerals (KFUPM) in Dhahran on new catalytic processes for producing paraxylene, the Honeywell UOP University and Global TECPro initiatives, among others.