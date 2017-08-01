SABIC named 2020 BFA honorary strategic partner

Boao Forum for Asia (BFA) held a signing ceremony recently for the entitlement of 2020 BFA Honorary Strategic Partner SABIC. Witnessed by Li Baodong, secretary general of BFA, the agreement was signed by Li Lei, vice president and regional head, North Asia, SABIC and Cheng Ji, executive director of BFA.

Yousef Al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman and CEO, as well as a member of the BFA board of directors, said, “It is SABIC’s great honour to become the honorary strategic partner of BFA. Upholding the spirit of collaboration, our decade-long strategic cooperation with BFA has now received a new round of comprehensive enhancements.”

Through the ‘BFA Riyadh Conference being included into the forum’s 2020 work report and its position being advanced as one of the forum’s priorities, we are particularly looking forward to further ushering in a new milestone with BFA, bringing our long-lasting efforts in driving cross-regional collaboration into a new era

,” Al-Benyan added.

After the signing ceremony, Baodong met with Lei to commend SABIC’s position as a long-term partner of the BFA and recognised SABIC CEO Al-Benyan as a member of BFA board of directors who has been offering his wholehearted support to the forum. Baodong also emphasised that BFA was especially appreciative of SABIC for extending its solid support at the backdrop of 2020 annual conference’s cancellation.

Lei then praised BFA’s steadfast assistance to SABIC and pledged that, as a world-leading diversified chemical company, SABIC both has the willingness and responsibility to leverage its industry leadership to further strengthen its cooperation with BFA, prompting cross-regional collaboration and enabling inclusive growth globally through the forum.

Both parties also agreed to explore further cooperation opportunities during the upcoming themed conferences and regional conferences later this year.

At the BFA Global Healthcare Forum (GHF) International Video Conference – Global Experience Exchange on Covid-19 Pandemic Prevention and Control and International Cooperation – SABIC attended for the first time as the 2020 BFA Honorable Strategic Partner.

Moderated by Margaret Chan, president of the GHF of BFA, leaders including Ban Ki-moon, chairman of BFA, Baodong, Dame Jenny Shipley, former Prime Minister of New Zealand, Sun Jiye, vice governor of Shandong Province, Wang Qingxian, member of the Standing Committee of the CPC Shandong Committee and secretary of the CPC Qingdao Committee, along with many other experts from politics, business, medical and academy circles attended and shared their insights.

On behalf of SABIC and as the representative of the business circle, Lei gave a speech as one of specially invited guests where he committed to fully leveraging SABIC’s position as a key upper stream player of the healthcare industry, and pledged to continue to provide extensive support worldwide with a series of products and innovative solutions.